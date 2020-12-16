Los Angeles, Dec 16 (PTI) Apple has renewed M Night Shyamalan's psychological thriller series "Servant" for a third season.

The renewal comes ahead of the show's sophomore season premiere on January 15, 2021 on Apple TV Plus, reported Variety.

Created by Tony Basgallop, "Servant" follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Directed By Shayamalan, the show's cast includes Toby Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

Shyamalan also serves as executive producer alongside Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey.

