New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Music maestro AR Rahman's son AR Ameen escaped a shocking accident while shooting for a song on the sets recently.

On Sunday, in a lengthy Instagram caption, he revealed that during the filming of the song, the set's chandeliers, which were suspended by a crane, crashed to the ground and nearly crushed them. While Ameen didn't sustain any injury, he said he is traumatised.

"I am thankful to the Almighty, my parents, family, well-wishers, and my spiritual teacher that I am safe and alive today. Just three nights ago, I was shooting for a song and I trusted the team @myqyuki to have taken care of the engineering and safety, while I was focusing on performing in front of the camera. The whole truss and chandeliers that were suspended from a crane came crashing down while I was right in the middle of the spot. If it were a few inches here and there, a few seconds earlier or later, the whole rig would have fallen on our heads. My team and I are shell-shocked and unable to recover from the trauma," AR Ameen shared.

He also shared a few pictures of the damaged stage.

Reacting to his son's post, AR Rahman commented, "Miraculous escape."

"Thank God you're ok," singer Harshdeep Kaur commented.

Rameen's sister Khatija Rahman wrote, "Heart breaking Ameen. I can't imagine how this would have felt. Our prayers and love are always with you darling. Take care."

Ameen made his debut as a playback singer with the 2015 Tamil film, O Kadhal Kanmani. He has since sung songs in various languages, the latest one being "Sooravalli Ponnu". (ANI)

