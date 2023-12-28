Ariana Grande stepped out with her loved ones just days before Christmas. The singer was spotted in New York City with her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, and her dad, Edward Butera. A video of this rare family outing has surfaced online, showcasing Ariana attempting to cover her face and avoid being photographed by the paparazzi present at the venue. Ariana, Ethan and Edward reportedly dined at the family’s favourite Italian restaurant in the city. Watch the video below: Ariana Grande Spotted Enjoying Dinner Date With Ethan Slater in NYC (View Viral Pics).

