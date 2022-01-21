Los Angeles, Jan 21 (PTI) Disney Studios is developing a live-action adaptation of its classic animated movie "The Aristocats".

The original animation, which released in 1970, followed a family of Parisian felines who learn they are set to inherit a fortune from their owner.

According to Deadline, Will Gluck and Keith Bunin will pen the script.

Gluck, who recently directed "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway", will also be producing "The Aristocats" live-action version through his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner.

Animator Wolfgang Reitherman, one of the core members of the Walt Disney Productions, directed the original based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe.

Disney is yet to rope in a director for the upcoming movie. PTI

