Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 19 (ANI): Actor Arjun Ashokan will be next seen in the film 'Thalavara' along with actress Revathy Sarma. The makers have released the teaser of the romantic song 'Nila Nila' from the film.

'Thalavar' is co-written and directed by Akhil Anilkumar. The film is slated to release in the theatres on August 22, 2025.

The teaser of the song features Arjun Ashokan's romantic approach to impress his love interest, Revathy Sarma, in the film.

The song is composed by Vijayanand and is sung by Ananthu. The lyrics of the track are penned by Titto P Thankachen.

Actor Arjun Ashokan announced the release of the song 'Nila Nila' teaser by resharing the poster of it on his Instagram handle.

Arjun Ashokan was recently seen in the film 'Sumathi Valavu', which was released in theatres on August 1.

This horror comedy film was directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and written by Abhilash Pillai. Apart from Arjun Ashokan, the film also stars Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj and Sshivada in prominent roles.

The music of the movie is composed by Ranjin Raj. The movie is performing well at the box office, according to the social media handle of Arjun Ashokan and the makers of the film.

With his upcoming film 'Thalavara', the actor has starred in a total of seven films this year.

In 2025, the actor was seen playing lead roles in films, including 'Ennu Swantham Punyalan', 'Anpodu Kanmani', 'Bromance', 'Abhilasham', 'Nancy Rani', and 'Sumathi Valavu'. (ANI)

