Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 6 (ANI): Fans love it when Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulge in some PDA on social media. One of the most loved couples in the Industry, Malaika and Arjun have been quite actively sharing each other's photos and videos on Instagram, and fans can't help but go 'aww'!

Malaika and Arjun recently came back from the city of love - Paris where the duo spent some time off from professional commitments. From posing in front of the Eiffel tower to savouring the best of Parisian food, the couple made sure to check everything off on their list!

Now, Arjun has taken to his Instagram to declare that his girlfriend Malaika is a shopaholic! Don't believe us? See for yourself:

As seen in the photo, Arjun and Malaika are seen sitting in a retail store where they posed for a mirror selfie. Arjun captioned the photo "A Selfie with the Shopaholic!!!"

On Tuesday, Malaika posted an adorable post for Arjun, reminiscing their time in the French Capital. In the video, Malaika gave a glimpse of how the duo enjoyed their time in Paris. In the video, she also mentioned her love for Paris and wrote, "This weather is so romantic .... #throwback to Banta hai..... I (heart emoji) paris @arjunkapoor."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was not until a couple of years ago that both decided to make their relationship public.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Mohit Suri's much anticipated 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Telefilms and is slated to hit the theatres on July 29, 2022. (ANI)

