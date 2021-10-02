Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who has delivered some stellar performances throughout his career, on Saturday, took a trip down memory lane celebrating seven years of his critically-acclaimed movie 'Haider'.

Taking to his Instagram handle the 'Kabir Singh' star penned down a note in which he said that he will be 'indebted' to the movie for helping him find himself as an actor.

Alongside stills from the film, Shahid wrote, "To be or not to be. An actor or a star. Looking outside or deep within. To find meaning or be meaningless. To dare or to submit. To hold on or to let go."

"The many questions an actor faces at a critical juncture in his journey of choosing who he decides to be. The possibilities are many. But there is only one right one. #haider you helped me find me. Ever indebted to you for that. HUM HAIN !!" he added.

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'Haider' was Shahid's second outing with the filmmaker, with whom he earlier worked in Kaminey (2009). Later in 2017, they collaborated once again for Rangoon.

Currently, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

Apart from that, he will be seen in an upcoming spy series directed by Raj and DK. (ANI)

