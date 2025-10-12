New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Reliance Industries' R|Elan™ demonstrated its transformative power in high fashion at Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, providing the innovative fabric foundation for Ashish N Soni's critically acclaimed collection, 'The Soiree at the Grand Budapest Hotel.'

This collaboration fused Soni's renowned philosophy of "Less is More" with advanced R|Elan™ textiles, including GreenGold, Kooltex, and FeelFresh, resulting in a line of timeless, elegant, and future-ready occasion wear defined by its impeccable breathability, drape, and lightness, as stated in the press release.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi Luads Sunita Kapoor for Hosting Karwa Chauth Celebration, Calls Her 'A True Superwoman'.

Ashish Soni launched his label in 1991, and since then, he has been renowned for his fine cuts and tailoring, using amazing textures, silhouettes and versatile textiles. He has always adhered to the philosophy of "Less is More," with a prime focus on immaculate tailoring and attention to detail.

His use of edgy prints and contemporary embroidery has brought a new fashion narrative each season. This season, Ashish Soni's collection grandly titled "The Soiree at the Grand Budapest Hotel" harnessed the advanced fabrics like R|ElanTM GreenGold, R|ElanTM FeelFresh, R|ElanTM EcoGold, R|ElanTM Kooltex. These wonder fabrics enhanced the breathability, drape, and lightness of the garments, resulting in timeless, elegant, and future-ready clothing.

Also Read | Did Karan Johar Take a Dig at Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede Controversy After Shah Rukh Khan Joked About Filmmaker's Alleged Ozempic Use at Filmfare Awards 2025?.

According to the press release, Ashish's collection was for opulent occasion wear with a language in the colour black, at its core. Displaying cultural jackets, sweeping trousers and fluid gowns, there was a clear play of colour, shadow and texture. The monochrome palette highlighted the grandeur of the creations, while the sharp tailoring showcased restraint and quiet drama.

Ashish's evening wear glamour began with cinched waists for women, while sculpted shoulders and soft drapes added a sensual feel to the ensembles.

Men's wear remained true to well-finished, tuxedo-inspired cuts, wide-leg, comfortable trousers, and architectural jackets. There appeared a marked direction when the original black-tie dressing was reinterpreted with a modern edge, as per the press release.

Speaking about the collaboration, designer Ashish N Soni said in a statement, "The collection reimagines evening wear as architecture in motion. For women, sculpted shoulders and cinched waists are softened by draping, creating silhouettes that are both commanding and sensual. For men, sharp tuxedo-inspired cuts, wide-leg trousers, and architectural jackets reinterpret black-tie dressing with a modern edge. The collection creates a visual symphony, formal yet effortless, precise yet fluid. Partnering with R|Elan™ allows us to push the boundaries of fabric innovation, creating pieces that empower women and men to move with confidence, freedom, and undeniable flair."

Hemant D Sharma, President - Polyester, Reliance Industries Limited, added, "At Reliance, we are committed to revolutionising the fashion landscape with cutting-edge R|Elan™ textile solutions. Ashish N Soni's collection perfectly aligns with our vision of blending innovation with contemporary design. The use of R|Elan™ brings unmatched luxury and fluidity, positioning this collection as a true game-changer in the world of high fashion."

Like the Grand Budapest itself, the collection blended nostalgia and modernity, opulence and sharp finish. The impressively titled "The Soiree at the Grand Budapest Hotel" collection by Ashish Soni in collab with R|ElanTM was evening wear that not only displayed precise tailoring, construction and advanced fabrics, but also a celebration of elegance and innovative textiles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)