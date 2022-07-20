Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Renowned Singer and Music Composer Zubeen Garg on Wednesday has been admitted to a private hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh town after sustaining a minor head injury.

Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district to ensure that prominent artist Zubeen Garg, who is currently undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh due to physical illness, receives all quality medical services.

The Assam CM also directed to arrange for the artist to be taken to Guwahati or outside the state for further treatment by air ambulance if necessary.

In addition, the Chief Minister also directed state Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee the entire process of providing medical services to the prominent artist.

The playback singer has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include Ya Ali, from the 2006 Bollywood film Gangster, and Dil Tu Hi Bataa, from Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 3. Apart from his singing talent, Zubeen Garg also got a big break in the movies in 2008.

Zubeen also plays a wide variety of musical instruments including dhol, drums, guitar, harmonium, mandolin, and keyboard. (ANI)

