While little black dresses are a fashion staple, ever heard about a little white dress? Of course, the term isn't as famous as LBD, but we'll like everyone to get acquainted with it. LWD or little white dress is a no-brainer. As the name suggests, it's essentially a white mini dress that looks equal parts chic and glamorous. Considering white is more of a day colour, one can wear these dresses for their brunch dates or high tea parties where looking glamorous is the need of the hour. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Bhumi Pednekar, Whose Yellow Manish Malhotra Lehenga Did You Like More?

A little white dress is a staple and a must-have in every girl's wardrobe. It's more like a universal colour and no one will ever say 'no' to a white outfit. While the colour looks classy, it also elevates the entire look of any damn outfit. From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, we have many Bollywood ladies who have sworn by this hot trend and made some jaw-dropping appearances in white in the recent past. From cutesy minis to midis, B-town is obsessed with this colour and it's time we start owning a few of these. Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Khushi Kapoor, Who Wore This Corset Dress Better?

Ananya Panday's White Blingy Dress

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan's Bold Outfit

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's Chic White Dress

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria's Dress With a Jacket

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor's Little Dramatic Outfit

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alia Bhatt's Blazer Dress

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina Kaif's Cute Zipper Dress

Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

