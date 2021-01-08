Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday described the people of the entire country as his extended family and said that after a pandemic affected year, 2021 has to be "dedicated to our extended family".

Attending the virtual inauguration of the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) from Mumbai, Khan said that he felt sorry for not being able to be present at the programme physically like its previous editions since 2011.

"A family does not necessarily mean just sons and daughters and parents. I think it implies extended family people of the states the entire country. One must resolve to work for this extended family in 2021, after the pandemic-hit 2020," Khan said.

The 55-year-old actor also wished good luck to every person associated with the world of entertainment.

Advocating the need to put forward messages of peace, happiness, harmony and love, Khan said, "I wish people are able to multiply their earnings."

He said, "It is time to do some social work whether it is through work of entertainment, whether it is through groundwork helping people as is being done by great leaders like Didi (West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee)".

Banerjee who was present at the programme thanked the actor for attending it from Mumbai and said he has to come to Kolkata during the Raksha Bandhan as he is like her younger brother. To this, he replied, "100 per cent I will come." PTI

