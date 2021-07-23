Los Angeles, Jul 23 (PTI) Audible has announced a second instalment of audio-drama series adaptation of author Neil Gaiman's popular novel "The Sandman".

The Amazon-owned company, which produces audio entertainment content, has said the follow-up part, titled "The Sandman: Act II", will be released on its platform on September 22.

It will once again be adapted and directed by Dirk Maggs and narrated by Gaiman, who also serves as creative director and co-executive producer, according to a press release by Audible.

The audio-drama series voice stars an ensemble cast, led by James McAvoy in the title role of Dream, with Kat Dennings, Michael Sheen, and Andy Serkis reprising their respective roles.

They are joined by Jeffrey Wright, Rege-Jean Page, Brian Cox, Emma Corrin, John Lithgow, David Tennant, Bill Nighy, Kristen Schaal, Kevin Smith, Aidan Turner, Bebe Neuwirth, Adrian Lester, Miriam Margolyes, Arthur Darvill and Ray Porter.

"The Sandman", which Gaiman created alongside artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg, was originally published by DC Comics' Vertigo imprint.

According to the official plotline, the story begins with an occultist who attempts to capture the physical embodiment of Death (Dennings) in a bargain for eternal life.

But he instead mistakenly traps Death's younger brother Dream (McAvoy), another of the seven god-like siblings known as The Endless who oversee aspects of human existence, including Desire and Despair, Destiny, Destruction and Delirium.

After 70 years of imprisonment Dream finally escapes, embarking on a quest to reclaim his lost objects of power and rebuild his kingdom, the world of sleep and imagination called The Dreaming.

BAFTA award-winning composer James Hannigan has provided the original score for "The Sandman: Act II".

