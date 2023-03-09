Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Mumbai's signature dabbawalas (food deliverypersons) at India-Australia CEO'S Forum in the city on Thursday.

Union Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, who was also present at the event, tweeted a video in which Albanese is seen unboxing a tiffin box presented to him by the dabbawalas.

Mumbai's famed dabbawalas have been operating for over a century, a world-renowned and unique lunchbox delivery system that supplies hot lunches from homes and restaurants to the city's working class.

"Jab Dabbawalas met Masterchefs," Piyush Goyal captioned the video.

Albanese also shared a picture from his meeting with dabbawalas on Twitter.

The Australian PM also talked about cinema after visiting the country's entertainment hub.

Albanese tweeted of his visit, "And here in Mumbai, the capital of Indian cinema, we're seeing more Aussies in Bollywood productions. Both on and off-screen. And we want to see more Bollywood productions in Australia."

Albanese is on a four-day, maiden state visit to India till March 11. His visit comes on the heels of the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which came into force in December.

Earlier on Thursday, Albanese and Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefly watched the fourth and final Test for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Ahmedabad.

"A memorable morning in Ahmedabad! More power to the India-Australia friendship," tweeted PM Modi along with the video.

India and Australia are celebrating 75 years of friendship.

After leaving the Narendra Modi Stadium, PM Albanese tweeted, "As two cricket-loving nations, Australia and India share a fierce but friendly rivalry. At the heart of this contest is genuine respect, reflecting the affection and friendship between our people."

"On the field, Australia and India are competing to be the best in the world. Off the field, we are cooperating to build a better world. Prime Minister @narendramodi and I had the honour of opening the fourth test in Gujarat today. Good luck to all the players (but go Australia!)," he added. (ANI)

