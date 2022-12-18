The much-awaited sequel to the 2009 Hollywood blockbuster has performed beyond expectations on day one. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Avatar: The Way of Water has opened to record numbers of over 41 crore INR across India. Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: James Cameron’s Avatar–The Way of Water Crosses Rs 40 Crore Mark in India, Becomes Second Hollywood Opener After Avengers-Endgame.

Taking to Twitter, the film critic wrote, "#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1... #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS... #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT... Has scope to grow in mass pockets... Fri Rs 41 cr+ Nett BOC". "final numbers could be higher/lower," he added. In another tweet, Adarsh noted that the blockbuster Hollywood sequel has opened to the second-highest numbers among all Hollywood films released in India so far on its first day. The film's 41+ crore INR opening puts it over films like Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It just trails behind the 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection India

#Avatar is FANTABULOUS on Day 1… #South markets go on an OVERDRIVE, HISTORIC NUMBERS… #North ranges from VERY GOOD to EXCELLENT… Has scope to grow in mass pockets… Fri ₹ 41 cr+ Nett BOC. #India biz. All versions. #AvatarTheWayOfWater #Avatar2 pic.twitter.com/n1rIP8aTPh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 17, 2022

Avatar 2 Becomes Second-Biggest Hollywood Opener In India

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, and Kate Winslet. 20th Century Studios released the movie in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022. Avatar The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron's Sci-Fi Sequel Is a Spectacular Visual Treat That Revels in Deep World-Building!

As per Deadline, behind the scenes, reports have claimed that the production budget alone for the film has reached USD 250 million. The script for Avatar: The Way of Water comes from Cameron and Josh Friedman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)