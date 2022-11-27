Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday greeted his fans outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow Mannat.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann shared a picture which he captioned, "Mannat se guzar raha tha. Toh ek mannat maang li. #AnActionHero #2ndDecember #SRKian."

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Winner: Gunjan Sinha Lifts the Trophy; Says, 'My Favourite Performance Was the Lavani Dance on Apsara Aali' (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CleKtpdDYSF/

In the picture, the 'Dream Girl' actor could be seen looking towards SRK's bungalow and his fans gathered around his car.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Finale: Gunjan Sinha Takes Home Winner’s Trophy and Rs 20 Lakh Prize Money!.

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Srkians for life," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Love from SRK fan."

"Biggest srkian in the world," another fan commented.

Ayushmann is currently busy promoting his upcoming quirky thriller film 'An Action Hero' which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022.

Recently, the makers unveiled the item number 'Aap Jaisa Koi' which featured Bollywood diva Malaika Arora along with Ayushmann and gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead role and marks the 'Bala' actor's first action-packed film of his career.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Vijay Raaz and is all set to hit the big screens in June 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)