Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Cricket World Cup fever has totally gripped actor Ayushmann Khurrana. On social media, he can be seen actively engaging with cricket fans from across the globe during the tournament.

Ayushmann's love for the game of cricket knows no bounds. Interestingly, he has played district-level cricket.

Recalling the fond memories, Ayushmann said, "I'm not just a big fan of cricket as not many know this but I actually played under-19 district level cricket! It is one sport that I truly love and follow with a lot of passion. I would have seriously considered to take it up as a profession had I not been inclined to be an entertainer."

"So, whenever I get the opportunity, I ensure that I keep my day free to see India play cricket! I also follow other interesting matches, when India is not playing. I want this World Cup to be as interesting as possible. You can definitely call me obsessed when it comes to cricket and Team India," he added, according to a statement.

Ayushmann also opened up about the response he has been receiving for his cricket commentary on social media.

"This World Cup, I just wanted to connect to fellow cricket lovers from across the world through social media to discuss the game and how the action unfolded on the cricket pitch! I'm glad people are finding my tweets engaging and relatable. The world has huge cricket fanatics and I have been having a lovely time putting my thoughts out there when the game is on," he said.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann was recently seen in 'Dream Girl 2'. Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (played by Ayushmann) who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura. He falls in love with Pari (played by Ananya Panday) but life is hell-bent on not taking him seriously.

In a turn of events, Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life. The film also managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club. (ANI)

