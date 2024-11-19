Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a special birthday post for his younger brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana on Tuesday.

Ayushmann took to Instagram to post a series of nostalgic pictures, celebrating Aparshakti's special day with love and humour.

Also Read | International Men's Day 2024: Karan Johar Celebrates 'Men Who Champion Feminism', Shares Ranveer Singh's Dance Video From 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The first photo from the childhood years of the siblings posing like boxers ready to fight.

Another picture shows a young Aparshakti sitting on his father's lap while the last photo posted shows a wholesome family portrait.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 18': Wildcard Edin Rose Clashes With Avinash Mishra in Her First Fight Inside the 'BB 18' House, Says 'Nahi Pasand to Nahi Pasand Hai Tu' (Watch Video).

Ayushmann, currently in the US, captioned the pictures making it clear that their bond is all about love.

"Picture ladaayi waali hai par gaana pyaar waala hai. Aaj iska birthday hai. @aparshakti_khurana I'm in the US. So time zone is different but love is the same," read his post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DCh-pKUIy-G/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in 'Thama' where he will be sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Ayushmann will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in a yet-to-be-titled film.

Aparshakti, on the other hand, is basking in the success of 'Stree 2', which also features RajKummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Shraddha Kapoor.

He was also seen in 'Berlin', which is set in New Delhi in the politically charged atmosphere of the 1990s. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)