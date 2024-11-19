Things are getting pretty intense inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. In the seventh week of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, three beauties will make entry into the house as wildcards. On Monday (November 18), the makers of the show dropped a promo and shared a first look at the new participants. Model Aditi Mistry, actress-model Edin Rose and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKKPM) fame actress Yamini Malhotra will join the controversial reality show. These ladies are sure to change the dynamics of the BB 18 house. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Wildcard Entry: Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra and Aditi Mistry Step Into Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Edin Rose Lashes Out at Avinash Mishra

It's not even a day after the wildcards made their entry into the house, and Edin Rose had already fought with a housemate. In a viral online clip, Edin Rose is seen getting into a heated exchange with Avinash Mishra. The drama began when Avinash Mishra suggested that Edin Rose must know who the Time God (Rajat Dalal) is. To this, she furiously responded, "If I don't know, are you my teacher? Will you teach me now?" Avinash replied, "Got it," to which Rose responded, "Then shut up!"

Edin Rose Loses Her Cool on Avinash Mishra

This led other housemates to intervene, who tried to calm them down but Edin Rose refused to. She said, "Nahi karti usse expect. Kuch logon see expected hi that na aane se pehle. Ye top pe the." Avinash then asks her if she really made a list before entering the house. To which Rose said, "Nahi pasand to nahi pasand, there muh pe bolrahi hoon." (If I don't like you, I just don't. I am telling it to your face." ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Rajat Dalal Mocks Kashish Kapoor for Choosing Money in ‘Splitsvilla X5’; She Claps Back ‘Maine Kabhi Kisiko Gaadiyo Se to Nahi Udaya’ (Watch Video).

When asked to share her thoughts about Avinash Mishra before entering the BB 18 house, Edin Rose said, "Avinash Mishra is a big cross for me. One person in the male category that I don not like inside the house, its him. I feel he needs women to defend him in everything." Do you feel Edin Rose has an agenda against Avinash Mishra? Share us your thoughts in the comment section below.

