    International Men’s Day 2024: Karan Johar Celebrates ‘Men Who Champion Feminism’, Shares Ranveer Singh’s Dance Video From ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

    On the occasion of International Men's Day 2024, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a video of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh dancing to 'Dhola Re Dhola' in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Along with it, the penned a powerful message for 'the men who champion feminism'.

    Bollywood IANS| Nov 19, 2024 12:55 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    International Men’s Day 2024: Karan Johar Celebrates ‘Men Who Champion Feminism’, Shares Ranveer Singh’s Dance Video From ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’
    Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

    On International Men’s Day, Karan Johar shared a video of Ranveer Singh dancing to the song “Dola Re Dola”, emphasising that talent has no gender. On Tuesday, the filmmaker took to Instagram to post a video of Ranveer’s electrifying performance alongside a heartfelt note. ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ Re-Releases in Theatres: Karan Johar Overjoyed by Full Shows of Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan-Starrer.

    In his message, Karan dedicated the day to men who champion feminism and advocate for a more equitable, compassionate society for women and humanity as a whole. Sharing the video, Karan wrote in the caption, “Hunar ka koi gender nahi hota. Today is dedicated to the real MVPs of our society—the men. But not just any (and definitely not EVERY) man…today is for the men who champion feminism. The ones who uplift humanity by advocating equity, equality, and a more compassionate society for women and for everyone who dares to be their true self.”

    Karan Johar Celebrates International Men’s Day With a Powerful Message

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    He continued, “So that could be on the stage dancing your heart out to Dola Re Dola, channeling your inner Madhuri & Aishwarya, or on the field expressing your emotions and gratitude after hitting the ball out of the park. It could be anything. It could be everything. It could be the very step that makes our society a place where many will thrive to become the next MVPs. So do it. And don’t hold back!!” The iconic dance scene is from Karan Johar’s family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where Ranveer performs on Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s blockbuster number “Dola Re Dola” alongside his on-screen father-in-law played by Tota Roy Chaudhary. Diwali 2024: Karan Johar Shares Adorable Family Moments With Mother Hiroo Johar, Kids Yash and Roohi Johar (See Pics)

    Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant revealed that Ranveer was anxious before filming the sequence, saying, “I remember tying the ghungroo for Ranveer and giving him a bit of a crash course.” The scene went on to become one of the most talked-about moments in the film.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 12:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

