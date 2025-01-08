Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Aaman Devgan, nephew of Ajay Devgn, and Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, are gearing up for their first Bollywood film, 'Azaad'.

The trailer of the film showcases Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider and rebel fighting against British forces. A dramatic twist reveals that his horse goes missing during a battle, prompting Aaman Devgn's character to step in and help find it. The trailer also hints at a strong mentor-student bond between Ajay and Aaman's characters. Rasha Thadani, on the other hand, plays a confident and fearless character from a royal family.

In a conversation with ANI, both Aaman and Rasha shared their experiences of working with horses in the film.

Aaman said he had to build a strong connection with the horse for the role. The actor shared that he even spent time "sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable."

"There were many scenes with the horse. We attended workshops and classes to understand the horse's energy. We also took horse-riding lessons. I even spent time sleeping near the horse, feeding it, and cleaning its stable. This was essential because animals don't act like humans--they won't say their lines. Understanding their energy was very important for the film," the actor shared.

Rasha expressed her love for animals and how excited she was to work with a horse in her debut. "I think of horses as big puppies, and I love animals. When Azaad (the horse) entered the set, I immediately felt like hugging him. Working with animals in my first film was a huge deal for me."

Talking about his character, Aaman said, "The character I play is very appealing because action and rebellion are things that naturally excite a young man. Playing this role was a lot of fun. Being part of a film like this as my debut is a big deal for me."

Describing her character as "headstrong" and "fearless," Rasha added, "My character is not afraid of anyone. She knows who she is and where she comes from. She is very determined and confident."

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama is set in pre-independence India and is scheduled for release on January 17. (ANI)

