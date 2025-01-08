Janhvi Kapoor is currently one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. With films like Bawaal (2023), Mili (2022), and Dhadak (2018), the actress has repeatedly proven her versatility and earned a name for herself in the industry. Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya, a young businessman from Mumbai. The actress is often spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, attending parties, visiting temples, vacationing together, or heading out for dinner dates. As per the latest updates, the duo are planning to engage soon. Janhvi Kapoor Rings In New Year by Seeking Divine Blessings With Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya at Tirumala Temple (Watch Video).

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya To Get Engaged Soon?

For the unversed, Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of renowned producer Boney Kapoor, and her mother is the late legendary actress Sridevi. The actress proudly embraced her South-Indian roots and has a huge inclination towards Lord Balaji and Tirupati Tirumala temple. Even after her mother's demise, Janhvi has maintained the tradition of visiting the Tirupati temple several times a year. Lately, her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, has also been joining her during her spiritual trips. On New Year's Eve 2025, Janhvi was spotted at the Tirumala Tirupati Temple along with Shikhar and his mother, Smruti Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya at the Tirupati Tirumala Temple

Along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor went to the #tirumala #temple to seek blessings.@janhvikapoorr pic.twitter.com/20ZUrgXNV2 — Mohd Lateef Babla (@lateefbabla) January 4, 2025

While the couple visiting the temple would be no big deal for fans however, the presence of Shikhar's mother during their spiritual visit has fueled rumours that the couple are soon planning to get engaged. According to a post on social media, the couple will soon be getting engaged and will announce their wedding date shortly. ‘Param Sundari’: Sidharth Malhotra Introduces Janhvi Kapoor as ‘South Ki Sundari’, Tushar Jalota’s Film to Hit Theatres on July 25, 2025.

On the work front, Jahnvi Kapoo,r who was last seen in Jr NTR's Devara, next has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Param Sundari in the pipeline.

