Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Babil Khan, who often shares glimpses of Irrfan Khan on his social media, recently dropped throwback pictures of himself, his father, the late actor Irrfan Khan, and mother Sutapa Sikdar.

Babil on Friday took to his Instagram account to post several throwback images of his father.

In one picture, Irrfan can be seen conversing with his wife, Sutapa Sikdar. In another, Babil is captured holding a camera, seemingly ready to take a picture.

The third image is a bit blurry, showing Irrfan on a movie set. Next is a photo of Babil's ID card, featuring his childhood picture. Babil captioned the photos, "I'm gonna miss you, you know? Standing under my umbrella. I going to miss you too, but I guess It's time to dance in the rain now."

Irrfan Khan was revered as one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. He first gained recognition with the Oscar-nominated Hindi film 'Salaam Bombay!' and later appeared in acclaimed movies such as 'Life in a... Metro', 'The Lunchbox', and 'Hindi Medium'.

His talent transcended borders, with notable performances in international projects that earned him acclaim worldwide, solidifying his status in global cinema. The actor died from cancer in April 2020. (ANI)

