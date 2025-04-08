Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): The trailer of Babil Khan starrer 'Logout' has been unveiled.

The makers of the film unveiled the trailer on Tuesday and announced the release date of the movie.

It shows Babil Khan's character, Pratyush, as a popular influencer with a huge fanbase. He is shown as someone completely lost in his phone and never cares about his surroundings. However, things change in his life as he loses his phone and his career is in danger.

Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the film features Babil Khan, Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan in pivotal roles.

'Logout' is set to premiere on April 18 on ZEE5.

On the work front, late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, made his debut with Anvita Dutt's film Qala (2022), also starred Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee. He also starred in Netflix's web show, 'The Railway Men'. (ANI)

