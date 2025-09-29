Washington DC [US], September 29 (ANI): Bad Bunny is slated to perform during the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, taking place on February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, reported Variety.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," said Bad Bunny in a statement.

"It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL," added Bad Bunny as quoted by Variety.

Just moments before the announcement, Bad Bunny took to X to say that he had one show planned for the United States.

I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States," wrote Bad Bunny.

He was referring to his upcoming Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour, which kicks off on December 5 in Costa Rica and heads to Mexico, Spain and England before wrapping in Italy on July 17-1, reported Variety.

He previously stated that he did not book gigs in the United States due to fear of ICE raids. He has shows scheduled before and after the Super Bowl, with dates set for Chile on Feb. 5-7 and Argentina on Feb. 15-17, though it's unclear if those performances will still take place.

"What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring," said Roc Nation founder Jay-Z in a statement. His company has partnered with the NFL since 2019 to book the Super Bowl Halftime Show. "We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."

This marks the first time that the Puerto Rican musician has graced the Super Bowl stage. He's coming off a red-hot year that began with the release of his seventh album, "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos", in January, serving as an homage to his native land. He then staged a 30-date residency at San Juan's Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum that started in July and recently wrapped on September 20.

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on "Today" that Swift was "welcome at any time" to perform during the Halftime Show. "We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell said. "She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time," as quoted by Variety.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar performed, with appearances by SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Mustard, and Serena Williams. In the years prior, the NFL featured Usher, Rihanna, and in 2022, a slate of hip-hop and R&B royalty, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Lamar, with featured guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak. (ANI)

