Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Rapper Badshah is all set to perform in Dubai.

As per a statement, Badshah will enthrall the audience at the Untold music festival in the forthcoming days.

Excited about his gig, Badshah said, "I'm thrilled to be performing alongside some stellar acts at UNTOLD Dubai. Looking forward to taking India to the world!"

Artistes such as Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiesto, G-Eazy, PSY, Hardwell, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Paul Kalkbrenner and Timmy Trumpet are also slated to grace the stage.

The festival is being held in Dubai from February 15 to February 18. (ANI)

