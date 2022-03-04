Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): Late singer-composer Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa has remembered his beloved father in a social media post on Friday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bappa posted a video in which his father can be seen drumming beats on a food container. Next, he passes it to the little kid, who imitates his grandfather. Other family members can be heard cheering in the backdrop.

"The greatest gift I ever had came from God, and I call him Daddy. Jugalbandi With #krishh #bappilahiri," Bappa wrote in the caption.

Bappi Lahiri, the 'Disco King' of Bollywood passed away at the age of 69 on February 16 due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

Bappi Da heralded disco-pop and ruled the 70s and 80s with a string of foot-tapping songs in India. His iconic songs include 'Disco Dancer', 'Pyar Bina Chain Kahaan Re', 'Pag Ghungroo Bandhe', 'Jimy Jimmy Jimmy', and 'Tune Maari Entriyan' among others. (ANI)

