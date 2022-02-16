Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): After learning about the demise of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri, actor Akshay Kumar expressed his grief on social media.

Thanking Bappi Da for bringing happiness through his music, Akshay tweeted, "Today we lost another gem from the music industry... Bappi Da, your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti."

Also Read | Mahershala Ali Birthday Special: From Moonlight to Green Book, 5 Must Watch Movies of the Oscar Winning Actor!.

Bappi Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night after battling Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was 69.

Bappi Lahiri had composed songs for movies such as 'Disco Dancer', 'Himmatwala', 'Sharaabi', 'Adventures of Tarzan', 'Dance Dance', 'Satyamev Jayate', 'Commando', 'Aaj Ke Shahenshah', 'Thanedaar', 'Numbri Aadmi' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam', among others.

Also Read | Elizabeth Olsen Birthday Special: From Wind River to Martha Marcy May Marlene, 5 Lesser Known Movies of the Scarlet Witch Actress That You Should Check Out!.

His last Bollywood song 'Bankas' was for 'Baaghi 3' in 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)