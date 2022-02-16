Being the younger sister of the Olsen Twins, Elizabeth Olsen had a lot of expectations regarding her acting career, and it’s safe to say she has far exceeded all of them. Being an exceptionally gifted actress, Elizabeth Olsen has paved her way into Hollywood quite nicely. Starring in the biggest franchise, Olsen gained worldwide popularity with the role of Wanda Maximoff. Having been in the MCU now for quite a while and headlining her own show, it’s safe to say that Scarlet Witch is her most popular role. Elizabeth Olsen Speaks in Support of Scarlett Johansson Amid Black Widow Star's Legal Dispute with Disney.

While yes, her work in MCU is indeed very popular, people tend to overlook her other movies where she has done equally exceptional work. For example her work in Martha Marcy May Marlene is some of the best of her career, but people hardly talk about it. So to celebrate Elizabeth Olsen’s 33rd birthday, we are taking a look at five of her lesser known films. WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Didn’t Know About Marvel’s Multiverse for a Long Time.

Kodachrome

Kodachrome sees a father and son take a road trip to Kansas in order to develop photos at the last Kodak studios before they close. The premise is quite simple, but the story goes in some very interesting directions that will leave you quite shocked, some of them coming from Olsen herself, who portrays a nurse.

Ingrid Goes West

Starring Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, the movie sees Ingrid move to Los Angeles to befriend her instagram idol. The movie is a great deep dive into seeing how social media affects one. The leads of the movie also pack in a great performance that will definitely keep you entertained.

Silent House

The horror film sees Elizabeth Olsen play the role of Sarah, a young woman who is terrorised in her family home. While Silent House can be quite the challenging watch for some, it’s fueled by a great performance from Olsen that gives her all over here.

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Being her debut film, Martha Marcy May Marlene features Elizabeth Olsen’s best performance in a film yet. Seeing a young woman suffering paranoia after returning to her home from an abusive cult, the movie is a great psychological thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Wind River

Featuring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, Wind River sees a wildlife officer and a FBI agent try to solve a murder. Thrilling from start to finish, the movie features some really intense scenes that will bring the goosebumps. Not to mention that it contains one of the best payoffs I have seen in any thriller yet.

While we can’t wait to see Elizabeth continue in the role of Wanda, we hope she gives us more amazing films like the ones mentioned on top. With this we finish off the list and wish Elizabeth Olsen a very happy birthday.

