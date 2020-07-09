Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): After the exit of actor Ruby Rose from superhero CW series 'Batwoman,' the makers have found a new lead with Javicia Leslie who is all set to step into the cape for the second season of the show.

"I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," Variety quoted Leslie as saying.

As per Variety, Leslie will be portraying a new character of Ryan Wilder for the show. The character of Wilder has been described as messy, goofy, untamed, and likeable.

Leslie took over the series from Rose who announced her departure from the series earlier in May in a big blow to fans.

Before 'Batwoman,' Leslie was seen in CBS series 'God Friended Me'. The new season of 'Batwoman' is scheduled to hit CW in January. (ANI)

