Television production company Fremantle is developing a Baywatch series reboot. According to the entertainment website Deadline, there are currently no creatives attached to the remake. The original beach drama Baywatch came out in 1989. It ran for 11 years and 13 seasons. Twister Reboot: Glen Powell Is in Talks to Star Opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in the Film from Minari Director Lee Isaac Chung.

Created by Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz and Gregory J. Bonann, the series followed a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of LA County. The story moved to Hawaii in later seasons. Harry Potter Reboot: JK Rowling Confirmed as Executive Producer for MAX’s Series Despite Her Anti-Trans Stand.

Baywatch made David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson global stars. It also featured David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth and Nicole Eggert among others.

Fermantle had first shared its plan to reboot Baywatch TV series back in 2018.

