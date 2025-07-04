The much-awaited action-comedy Heads of State, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Cena and Idris Elba, is now streaming on Prime Video. Directed by Hardcore Henry and Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naishuller, the film follows a hilarious and action-filled story of the U.S. President (John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (Idris Elba), who are forced to put aside their differences to stop a global threat. Our desi girl Priyanka plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset and brings plenty of action and style to the screen. With powerful stunts and a strong presence, she definitely has more to do this time kicking butt with confidence. Compared to her previous Hollywood outings like Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, and The Matrix Resurrections, this one offers her a far more dynamic role. ‘Heads of State’ Movie Review: Priyanka Chopra Gets Ample Room To Shine in John Cena and Idris Elba’s Fairly Enjoyable Action-Comedy (LatestLY Exclusive)

Ilya Naishuller’s ‘Heads of State’ Hit by Piracy

However, Heads of State has now joined the long list of films hit by piracy. According to reports, the movie has been illegally leaked online on torrent sites including Tamilrockers, Movierulz, 1337x and Telegram groups, just hours after its official release on July 2, 2025. The pirated versions are circulating in high-definition, leading to yet another blow to the creators. Unfortunately, This is not the first time. Despite multiple bans and legal actions, these piracy websites keep coming back, continuing to promote illegal distribution. Stronger cyber laws and enforcement are clearly needed. ‘Thug Life’ Full Movie Leaked on Tamilrockers, Movierulz & Telegram Channels for Free Download & Watch Online; Is Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Tamil Film the Latest Victim of Piracy?

Watch the Trailer of ‘Heads of State’:

About the Movie ‘Heads of State’

As for the film, Heads of State offers a fun mix of fast-paced action, witty banter, and over-the-top plot twists. The chemistry between Cena and Elba stands out, even if the energy dips in parts. With Priyanka’s MI6 agent joining forces with the two world leaders, the trio must stay alive and stay united to stop a conspiracy that could destroy global peace. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2025 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).