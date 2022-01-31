New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill graced the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' on Sunday for the show's season finale, and dedicated a special tribute for the late Sidharth Shukla.

As Shehnaaz joined host Salman Khan on stage both of them shared a fun banter and even got emotional during their interaction. Both of them shared a warm hug, which left Shehnaaz and Salman teary-eyed.

Salman also added that the last few months have been tough for Shehnaaz and Sidharth's mother and said that he talks to her on the phone.

Following this, Shehnaaz's tribute was shown in which she performed on songs and relived her memories with Sidharth during their stint on 'Bigg Boss 13'.

The last time Shehnaaz was on the sets of 'Bigg Boss' was when she and Sidharth, who was rumoured to be her boyfriend, had graced the show as guests.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the Bigg Boss 13 in 2020.

The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Shehnaaz had released her music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', in the beloved memory of Sidharth, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack. (ANI)

