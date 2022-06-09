The news of a Haridwar couple suing their only son and his wife for not giving them a grandchild after six years of marriage has evoked a funny reaction from comedian Trevor Noah. While hosting The Daily Show recently, Trevor Noah reacted to the particular incident saying, "Being parents is so weird. You spend the first 18 years doing everything you can to stop your kids from having sex. " Comedian Trevor Noah Becomes The First African To Host White House Correspondents Dinner.

He added, "And then, as soon as they grow up, you turn into frat bros. 'Yo, you got to get laid, dude! And don't use a condom either. That shit's for losers. Just do it. Do it now." Sanjeev Prasad and Sadhana Prasad have moved to a local court, claiming that they used up their savings raising their son, paying for his pilot's training as well as a lavish wedding. Trevor Noah Has a Say on Kanye West’s Grammys, Instagram Bans (View Tweet).

They have demanded compensation worth nearly Rs 2.5 crore each from both of them if no grandchild is born within a year. Their son and his wife do not appear to have commented. The highly unusual lawsuit was filed on grounds of "mental harassment".

