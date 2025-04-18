Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Ben Affleck has shared his candid thoughts about wearing the Batsuit during his tenure as Batman in the DC Extended Universe.

As per Variety, in a recent interview, Affleck revealed that the suits were "horrendous to wear" due to their lack of breathability and extreme heat.

Affleck described the experience of wearing the Batsuit as "difficult" and "exhausting," and said, "They're hot for one thing. They don't breathe. They're made to look the way they want them to look. There's no thought put into the human being," as quoted by Variety.

He added that the suits made him sweat profusely, making it challenging to feel heroic while wearing them.

Affleck jokingly suggested that his fellow Batmen, Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson, might have been better suited to handle the physical demands of the suit.

Affleck played Batman in several films, including 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.'

The Batsuit has faced criticism before, with director Tim Burton previously expressing his disapproval of the "Batnipple" suit worn by George Clooney in "Batman and Robin." (ANI)

