Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) Berger Paints India on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 219.51 crore for the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal, up marginally from Rs 219.21 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was Rs 2,670.9 crore, a 20 per cent increase from Rs 2,225 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (excluding other Income) for the July-September period was at Rs 364 crore, representing an increase of 2.8 per cent from Rs 354 crore in the same quarter last year.

