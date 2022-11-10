Singer-songwriter Mellow D, who did the rap in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 title track and is known for his track Drunk N High, is out with another song Chi-Chi which features the main singer Baba from The Doorbeen. Halloween Party 2022: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai Actress Shubhangi Atre Recreates the Famous Bhool Bhulaiyaa Track Ami Je Tomar! (Watch Video).

The newly released song has a modern hip-hop sound and slick lyrics, and it celebrates the hustle the singers have been through in their life. The music video of the song has been shot in the backdrop of Armenia. It shows the luxurious lifestyle of Mellow D and Baba. The glitter and opulent lifestyle are flaunted in the music video directed by Ankush Kathuria.

Talking about the song, Mellow D says: "The song Chi-Chi is meaningful to me as it talks about me who always desired to Shine Bright like a Diamond." The Kapil Sharma Show: Manike Mage Hite Singer Yohani To Grace the Reality Comedy Show! (Watch Video).

After delivering big Bollywood song hits like Bhool Bhulaiya, Bhasad, Manike and non-film smashes like Drunk n High and the multi-platinum hit song Lamborghini with The Doorbeen, this track is a celebration of triumph. The song has been released under the label of Def Jam India. "This song is for anybody who strives to be the best. I'm excited about this collaboration with Def Jam India, and I'm confident that Chi-Chi will shine brightly in everyone's heart", Mellow D adds.

