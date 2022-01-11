Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Iconic actor Betty White's death certificate revealed that she suffered a stroke six days before she breathed her last on December 31.

The certificate, obtained by TMZ, showed that White's cause of death was a "cerebrovascular accident," also known as a stroke, reported Variety.

White was 99 when she passed away.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again," White's close friend Jeff Witjas told Variety.

White was gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. As a part of the celebration, she participated in a documentary special titled 'Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration' that would play in theatres across the country. (ANI)

