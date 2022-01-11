Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates her birthday on January 11. Shaikh who earlier marked her Bollywood debut as a child artist with Kamal Haasan's Chachi 420, returned with a bang and shared the screen space with none other than Aamir Khan. Though she's yet to find a base in Bollywood, she's bagging some amazing projects and is looking forward to signing interesting movies in future. But while she's working in sharpening her acting skills, Fatima is also grooming herself as a fashion connoisseur. Sam Bahadur: Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up on Working Under Meghna Gulzar, Says ‘I Feel Truly Blessed to Have Bagged This Opportunity’.

Fatima's sartorial skills have always been like an interesting chapter to read. We like the way she dresses and her penchant for fuss-free fashion. From traditional six yards to chic midi dresses, Fatima's personal styling can be a lesson for all the girls next door. If casual fashion is your thing and you are all hearts for it then her styling attempts should be the ones for you. It's been only five years since she entered Bollywood with Dangal and yet she's already on our list of well-dressed B-town celebs. Fatima Sana Shaikh Hits Back at Troll, Says, ‘My Body, My Rules’.

To check her fashion attempts so far, keep scrolling below.

In Sabyasachi

In Dhruv Kapoor

In Kalki

In Torani

In Raw Mango

In Raw Mango

In Label Anushree

In Picchika

Coming to Fatima's professional career, Fatima will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie, Aruvi. She also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and a Netflix's thriller series, Thar starring Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. On that note, here's wishing her a very eventful and successful year ahead.

Happy Birthday, Fatima Sana Shaikh!

