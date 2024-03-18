Workout buddies Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have posted a cool video of them burning calories in the gym. Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara shared a video on Monday featuring her intense workout session with her close friend Janhvi. Both were seen radiating a cool vibe in their athletic attire as they were guided by instructor Namrata Purohit. A fan later reposted the star's workout video, expressing admiration for the duo's dedication to fitness. Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Sara Ali Khan Radiates Confidence in Lehenga by Designer Varun Chakkilam, Slays the Ramp With Burn Marks on Abdomen at the Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara's latest movie, Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania, hit Netflix on March 15. Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra are also a part of the film. Sara will be next seen in the patriotic film Ae Watan Mere Watan, set in pre-independence India. Essaying the role of freedom fighter Usha Mehta, her character plays a crucial role in India's fight for independence from the British. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie also features Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and others, premiering on Prime Video on March 21. From Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu, Shehnaaz Gill to Ananya Panday - Celebs Sashay Down The Runway In Exquisite Couture At Lakme Fashion Week 2024 (Watch Videos).

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Work Out Together

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include pairing with Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. She will also be seen in the Pan-India film Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and NTR Jr in the lead roles.