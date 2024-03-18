Lakme Fashion Week 2024 wrapped up in Mumbai, showcasing a dazzling array of designs by talented creators. The event embraced diverse styles, from glamorous to punk to powerful. Bollywood celebrities added their own flair by confidently strutting down the runway as showstoppers. From Shehnaaz Gill's captivating runway walk, Madhuri Dixit's charming personality shining in the designer wear to Ananya Panday's closing act, here's a look at the major B-town stars who graced LFW with their elegance. Sara Ali Khan Embraces Her Burn Marks on Belly As She Walks the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 (Watch Video).
Dia Mirza Slays On The Runway
View this post on Instagram
Neha Dhupia Confidently Walks For Chola
View this post on Instagram
Konkona Sensharma Turns Showstopper For Chola
View this post on Instagram
Drag Queen Sushant Divgikr At LFW 2024
View this post on Instagram
Stunning Kalki Koechlin For Aikeyah
View this post on Instagram
Divya Khosla In Lehenga Choli
View this post on Instagram
Kriti Sanon Goes Funky As She Walks For Skechers At LFW
View this post on Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor Is Hottie In Anamika Khanna Couture
View this post on Instagram
Sara Ali Khan For Varun Chakkilam At LFW
View this post on Instagram
Shruti Haasan Is Sight To Behold
View this post on Instagram
Malaika Arora Serving Floral Magic In Anushree Reddy's Couture
View this post on Instagram
Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh Glows On Runway
View this post on Instagram
Taapsee Pannu For Gauri & Nainika At LFW
View this post on Instagram
Tripti Dimrit Looks Sexy As Showstopper For Shantnu & Nikhil
View this post on Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill Shines At LFW 2024
View this post on Instagram
The Lovely Madhuri Dixit Looking Pretty in Pantsuit
View this post on Instagram
Aditya Roy Kapur-Janhvi Kapoor Together For LFW
View this post on Instagram
Ananya Panday Turns Muse For Rahul Mishra’s ‘Sculpted’ Collection
View this post on Instagram
