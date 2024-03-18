Lakme Fashion Week 2024 wrapped up in Mumbai, showcasing a dazzling array of designs by talented creators. The event embraced diverse styles, from glamorous to punk to powerful. Bollywood celebrities added their own flair by confidently strutting down the runway as showstoppers. From Shehnaaz Gill's captivating runway walk, Madhuri Dixit's charming personality shining in the designer wear to Ananya Panday's closing act, here's a look at the major B-town stars who graced LFW with their elegance. Sara Ali Khan Embraces Her Burn Marks on Belly As She Walks the Ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2024 (Watch Video).

Dia Mirza Slays On The Runway

Neha Dhupia Confidently Walks For Chola

Konkona Sensharma Turns Showstopper For Chola

Drag Queen Sushant Divgikr At LFW 2024

Stunning Kalki Koechlin For Aikeyah

Divya Khosla In Lehenga Choli

Kriti Sanon Goes Funky As She Walks For Skechers At LFW

Shanaya Kapoor Is Hottie In Anamika Khanna Couture

Sara Ali Khan For Varun Chakkilam At LFW

Shruti Haasan Is Sight To Behold

Malaika Arora Serving Floral Magic In Anushree Reddy's Couture

Newlywed Rakul Preet Singh Glows On Runway

Taapsee Pannu For Gauri & Nainika At LFW

Tripti Dimrit Looks Sexy As Showstopper For Shantnu & Nikhil

Shehnaaz Gill Shines At LFW 2024

The Lovely Madhuri Dixit Looking Pretty in Pantsuit

Aditya Roy Kapur-Janhvi Kapoor Together For LFW

Ananya Panday Turns Muse For Rahul Mishra’s ‘Sculpted’ Collection

