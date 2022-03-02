Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' actor Bhumi Pednekar introduced the newest member of her family to her fans on Wednesday.

The actor held a cute little pup, whom she named Beau Pednekar, in the two adorable pictures that she posted on her Instagram handle.

Also Read | Ulagammai: Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's Background Score for Vijay Prakash's Next Released.

She added a heart-warming caption that read, "Please Welcome Our Main Man - Beau Pednekar Since he's come into our lives, he has filled it with tons of love, laughter, sussu and potty You're my baby jaan @thebeauway @samikshapednekar @sumitrapednekar #insta #petlife #doggo."

Talking about the new family member, Bhumi said, "We've finally welcomed a new family member - Beau Pednekar. His energy has changed our lives. He has made me kinder and more compassionate. My love for animals has only gone deeper since beau happened to us."

Also Read | Filmmaker Arrol Corelli and Wife Reetha Blessed with a Baby Boy.

Bhumi's 'Saand Ki Aankh' film producer, Nidhi Parmar, filmmaker Karan Boolani and actor Patralekhaa were amongst many who showered their love on the post.

Bhumi's sister Samiksha, who also captured the lovely pictures, commented, "Oh my world", adding a heart emoji.

Bhumi was last seen in the critically acclaimed film, 'Badhaai Do', which also starred Rajkummar Rao.

She recently wrapped up 'Bhakshak'. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Raksha Bandhan'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)