Well-known Tamil music director Arrol Corelli and his wife Reetha have been blessed with a baby boy. The music director, who has scored music for films like director Myskkin's 'Thupparivalan' and director Rajkumar's 'Annanukku Jai', took to social media to make the announcement.

He said, "It's a boy! Elated to share with our extended family that we delivered our baby on 22/02/2022! Both mom and the boy are doing well! We look forward to all your love and blessings!"

The music director had first made the announcement that they were expecting their child in January this year.

