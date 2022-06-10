Mumbai, Jun 10 (PTI) Social media star and actor Bhuvan Bam is set to star in "Taaza Khabar", a feel-good series from Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform announced Friday.

According to the makers, the show will take viewers on a "riveting new ride of a man stumbling upon magical powers and the ripples it creates in his humble life".

Bam, who has previously starred in short film "Plus Minus" and web series "TVF Bachelors", said prepping for the series was a "humbling experience" for him.

"I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar... As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much," he said in a statement.

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the Mumbai-set show depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life.

Himank Gaur has directed "Taaza Khabar", which has been penned by writer duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

“Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With Taaza Khabar we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers…” added Gaur.

Rohit Raj, who has produced "Plus Minus" and Gaur's TV series "Dhindhora", described the upcoming series as "a plunge into a brand new genre".

"The script is very exciting and I'm looking forward to presenting a show that can be viewed and enjoyed by all," he added.

The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, J D Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi.

A Hotstar Specials series, "Taaza Khabar" is currently under production.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)