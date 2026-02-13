Santa Clara, February 13: Jensen Huang has officially equipped Nvidia’s entire workforce of 30,000 engineers with OpenAI’s agentic coding tool, Codex, following his directive to automate every possible internal task. This company-wide deployment is one of the most significant enterprise-level integrations of artificial intelligence to date. The system utilizes the advanced GPT-5.3-codex model, which provides cloud-managed administrative controls and ensures all data processing remains within the United States for security.

Jensen Huang intends for this infrastructure to support complex, multi-step workflows that allow engineers to maintain high levels of productivity without losing technical context. Early feedback from Nvidia staff indicates that the tool is remarkably efficient at managing tokens and sustaining quality throughout long development sessions. By providing these tools, the company aims to transform the software development lifecycle into a highly automated and streamlined process. AI To Replace White-Collar Jobs: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Predicts Job Automation Within 12 to 18 Months.

Jensen Huang Rejects Notion That AI Replaces Human Talent

Jensen Huang addressed staff during a November 2025 all-hands meeting, where he countered internal resistance toward AI adoption by emphasizing that the technology automates tasks rather than jobs. He argued that the true purpose of a software engineer is to solve problems, while coding is merely a repetitive function that can be handled by machines. To support his stance, he pointed to the radiology industry, which saw increased employment and higher wages after the introduction of AI tools.

Jensen Huang Directs Global Recruitment Despite Automation Push

Jensen Huang has clarified that the aggressive move toward automation does not signal a reduction in the company's workforce. On the contrary, he stated that Nvidia is still roughly 10,000 employees short of its current requirements. The company added several thousand people in a recent quarter and is actively establishing new offices in the United States and across Asia, including major centres in Shanghai and Taipei. Jane Fraser Pay Package: Citigroup CEO Receives USD 42 Million As Citigroup Restructuring Gains Momentum.

Jensen Huang Promises Continued Work for Expanding Staff

Jensen Huang reassured his employees by stating that the increased efficiency provided by Codex and other tools like Cursor would only lead to a greater volume of innovative projects. He maintains that as the company becomes more capable through AI, the scope of its ambitions will expand, requiring even more human oversight and creativity. Nvidia's strategy continues to focus on using AI to scale its operations while simultaneously growing its global head count to meet market demand.

