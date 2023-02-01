Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who's who of Bollywood came together to pay tributes to legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra via Netflix's docu-series titled 'The Romantics'.

Helmed by Smriti Mundra, 'The Romantics' features 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dives into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known.

Rani Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranveer Singh, Juhi Chawla and late Rishi Kapoor are also seen in the trailer where they talked about the legacy of Yash Chopra. The audience is also teased with the appearance of stars like Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others, who have worked and flourished in their career by working with Yash Raj Films production.

The highlight of the trailer is the actors' reaction when they got to know that Yash Chopra's son and producer Aditya Chopra has recorded his first on-camera interview for 'The Romantics'.

"Aditya Chopra is a rumour. He doesn't exist," Hrithik said.

"He is very private. He hates going out," added Madhuri.

'The Romantics' will release on February 14, 2023 as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the 'Father of Romance' in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc. (ANI)

