Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Netflix on Tuesday announced a four-part docu-series celebrating the movies of filmmaker Yash Chopra and his production house Yash Raj Films.

The star-packed docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry, including the mega-stars who have closely worked with YRF through its existence, and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF's impact in making Bollywood and it's leading stars a household name globally, the streamer said in a release here.

The trailer of ‘The Romantics' will be out on Wednesday with the documentary set to premiere on Netflix on February 14 as a tribute to late Yash Chopra, the filmmaker behind iconic Bollywood films like “Silsila”, “Lamhe”, “Kabhi Kabhie”, “Veer-Zaara”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Chandni” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

“The Romantics” has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, the filmmaker behind the successful documentary “Indian Matchmaking”.

“Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra's films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and the nostalgia, we're partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences,” Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India, said.

“The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra's journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history," she said.

YRF is currently enjoying an all-time high box office success with their latest release “Pathaan”. The Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer has crossed Rs 500 crore in just five days of its release.

