The Romantics is the upcoming four-part docu-series that celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra. The series, set to be premiered on Netflix on this Valentine’s Day, will feature 35 leading actors. The trailer of the series, helmed by Smriti Mundhra, gives glimpses of some of the iconic filmmaker’s films such as Chandni, Dil To Pagal Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and many more. The series featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and many others is indeed a treat for fans on February 14. The Romantics: Netflix Announces Docu-Series on Late Legend Yash Chopra's Legacy.

Watch The Trailer Of The Romantics Below:

