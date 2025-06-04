Washington, June 4: The trailer for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' has been released, showcasing Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell in a romantic fantasy adventure. The film follows Sarah (Robbie) and David (Farrell), two strangers who meet at a wedding and embark on a journey to relive defining moments from their past.

The official synopsis describes the film as a "funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure" where Sarah and David "get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present... and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures," as per The Hollywood Reporter. ‘Materialists’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal Engage in a Dicey Love Triangle in Celine Song’s Upcoming Movie (Watch Video).

‘Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Trailer

The trailer features Robbie and Farrell's chemistry, with David expressing his desire to "go back to when I thought everything would work out for me." As per The Hollywood Reporter, at CinemaCon, director Kogonada praised Robbie and Farrell, saying they are "two extraordinary stars at the peak of their craft" who "light up the screen together." ‘The Electric State’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Embark on Thrilling Robo-Whacking Adventure in Netflix’s Sci-Fi Film Directed by Russo Brothers (Watch Video).

The film marks Robbie's return to the big screen after 'Barbie' and Farrell's first role following his award-winning performance as Penguin in the HBO show 'The Penguin.' 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' is set to release in theatres on September 19, distributed by Sony.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)