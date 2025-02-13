Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Bollywood's much-awaited comedy franchise 'Housefull 5' is gearing up for a grand release on June 6, 2025.

However, fans won't have to wait too long for a glimpse of the film, as producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced that the trailer will be attached to Salman Khan's upcoming action thriller, 'Sikandar'.

This means audiences watching 'Sikandar' in cinemas this Eid will get an exclusive first look at the fifth instalment of the hit 'Housefull' series.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' is set to be one of the biggest comedy blockbusters of the year, boasting an ensemble cast of 18 actors.

The film will see the return of franchise regulars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.

The year 2025 marks a historic milestone for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) as the production house celebrates 75 years in the industry.

The production house has four major releases lined up, including 'Sikandar', 'Baaghi 4' starring Tiger Shroff, and an untitled Vishal Bhardwaj directorial featuring Shahid Kapoor.

'Housefull 5' is set to hit the theatres on June 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, Salman will headline AR Murugadoss's upcoming film, 'Sikandar', which co-stars Rashmika Mandanna and is slated for release on Eid this year.

Last year, Salman shared a glimpse from the sets of 'Sikandar'. In May 2024, the production house officially announced Rashmika Mandanna's role in the film, posting, "Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!"

Apart from 'Sikandar', Salman is also set to appear in 'Kick 2' in the coming months. (ANI)

