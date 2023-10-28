In the latest development on Bigg Boss 17, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan will roast the contestants on Sunday. The latest promo shows both Arbaaz and Sohail reading a contract in which they are informed about hosting the show, while Salman Khan enters and tells them that he will be hosting on Friday and Saturday and they will be roasting on Sunday. Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Enters Salman Khan’s Show, Confronts Isha Malviya About Their Relationship; Abhishek Kumar Emotionally Breaks Down! (Watch Video).

Arbaaz noted that it is specifically stated in the contract that they are not permitted to work on any other channel's show while they are working on the show. "Humne bahut shows kiye hain na bahar ke channel ke liye (have we done a lot of shows with other channels)?" Sohail asks in a snarky reply. He continues by asking Arbaaz what their true role is on the programme, to which Arbaaz responds that they are the hosts. However, Salman approaches them and clarifies that Arbaaz and Sohail would be roasting the competitors on Sundays while he will be hosting on Fridays and Saturdays.

Watch Promo Video Of Bigg Boss 17 Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The three then ride a bike to the Bigg Boss stage, where they groove to the song "Just Chill". Salman is informed by Arbaaz that Sohail was uncertain about his role in the show. He informs them that Salman gave them a call because, in terms of entertainment value, the show is the "number one." Arbaaz continues, "The show does provide a great deal of entertainment value." Sohail says, "Ye to kahenge hi, inhe aapke saath Dabangg 4 karni hai (he will say that because he wants to do Dabangg 4 with you." Arbaaz asks Sohail, "Tujhe Radhe 2 nahi banani hai?" and Sohail answers, "No". Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Krushna Abhishek Brings New Twist for Housemates in Salman Khan’s Show! (Watch Promo Video).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, in the Shaniwaar Ka Vaar Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra, joined Salman Khan on stage to promote their upcoming show, Temptation Island.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)